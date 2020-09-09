Tanzania: Makata Hails Players for Silencing Mwadui

DODOMA JIJI FC head coach, Mbwana Makata has applauded his players' commitment that helped the team claim a 1-0victory over Mwadui FC at Jamhuri Stadium over the weekend.

It was Dodoma Jiji FC first win since their premier league promotion. The match solitary goal was netted by Hamis Mcha in the 70th minutes.

Speaking after the match, Makata said his team played very well in the both halves and they deserved the victory.

According to him, their opponents did one mistake and his players punished them. He added that they managed to play a defending game something which helped them to finish with a clean sheet.

The former Kagera Sugar, KMC, Tanzania Prisons and Rhino Rangers coach, Makata promised to perform better in the remaining matches.

The former Yanga and Tukuyu Stars player, Makata pledges to work hard in the training with his strikers so as to make sure they are creating good scoring chances and convert them into goals.

Makata said during their match against Mwadui FC, Dodoma Jiji FC created three clear chances, but they only utilized one of them. He called upon the team's supporters in Dodoma region to continue supporting their team in both home and away matches.

He also disclosed their next league match which will be against JKT Tanzania FC to be played this Saturday at Jamhuri stadium before travelling to Tanga to play Coastal Union at CCM Mkwakwani Stadium.

He further added that his team didn't get a proper combination because there are some new eleven players in the first XI team.

He further promised as days go on his team will get a good combination and become a strong team. On his side Mwadui FC head coach Khalid Adam said his team player well despite the match was tough and highly competitive.

He added his players created a lot of chance and failed to utilise the created chances.

The former Ndanda tactician said he will rectify mistakes led to their defeat so as they win their away match against Ruvu shooting at Mabatini stadium.