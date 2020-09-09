South Africa: Clicks to Close All Its Stores for One Day to Counsel Staff

9 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

The pharmacy, health and beauty products retailer says it will use the opportunity presented by the closure to provide its staff across the country with counselling and support.

On Tuesday, and on the back of a court interdict preventing the EFF from intimidating and threatening its employees, intimidating and threatening its customers, and inciting violence against Clicks operations, the retailer said all its stores would be closed on Wednesday 9 September. This followed pressure from the EFF, which had called for all Clicks stores to close until Friday.

"Yes, we will be closed, but we are closing only for tomorrow [Wednesday]," spokesperson Susann Caminada confirmed on behalf of Clicks.

The pressure to close its stores follows Clicks posting a hair product advert on its website depicting black women's hair as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull" , while it described white women's hair as "fine and flat" and "normal". The advert sparked outrage, with many rebuking its racist connotations.

The advert also prompted EFF leader Julius Malema to issue a directive to the party's members to "Attack". This culminated in damage and vandalism to a number of Clicks stores, forcing hundreds of the retailer's stores to shut up shop...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.