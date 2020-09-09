South Africa: Clicks to Close All Its Stores for One Day to Counsel Staff

analysis

The pharmacy, health and beauty products retailer says it will use the opportunity presented by the closure to provide its staff across the country with counselling and support.

On Tuesday, and on the back of a court interdict preventing the EFF from intimidating and threatening its employees, intimidating and threatening its customers, and inciting violence against Clicks operations, the retailer said all its stores would be closed on Wednesday 9 September. This followed pressure from the EFF, which had called for all Clicks stores to close until Friday.

"Yes, we will be closed, but we are closing only for tomorrow [Wednesday]," spokesperson Susann Caminada confirmed on behalf of Clicks.

The pressure to close its stores follows Clicks posting a hair product advert on its website depicting black women's hair as "dry and damaged" and "frizzy and dull" , while it described white women's hair as "fine and flat" and "normal". The advert sparked outrage, with many rebuking its racist connotations.

The advert also prompted EFF leader Julius Malema to issue a directive to the party's members to "Attack". This culminated in damage and vandalism to a number of Clicks stores, forcing hundreds of the retailer's stores to shut up shop...