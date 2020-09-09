South Africa: The Top Five Absa Premiership Players This Season

analysis

These players were the heroes for their teams in this elongated Absa Premiership season, stepping up to steer their teams when needed the most.

The Absa Premiership concluded gloriously on Saturday, with Mamelodi Sundowns edging Kaizer Chiefs at the last second of the season. Throughout this riveting campaign, several players lit up our television screens, whether by finding the back of the net regularly, setting up teammates or playing the role of sentinel at the back.

There were also a couple of players who went into the season with high expectations placed on their shoulders, but did not live up to their promise.

Crème de la crème

Themba Zwane - Mamelodi Sundowns

Photo: Grant Pitcher / Gallo Images

"Mshishi", as Zwane is affectionately known, was undoubtedly the Absa Premiership champion's top performer this season. The influential midfielder was the pivot for Pitso Mosimane's men as they made a successful charge for their third league title in a row.

The 31-year-old's fancy footwork and deft touches saw him unlock stubborn defences and provide inspiration when Masandwana most needed it. His combinations and almost telepathic understanding with his teammates, in particular Gaston Sirino, lit up stadiums the whole season.

Zwane managed 11...