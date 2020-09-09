Africa: SA Makes a Push for Top African Union Commission Posts

9 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

South Africa is, unusually, putting up two candidates for the African Union Commission's deputy chair, while also for the first time seriously gunning for a top spot on the continental body's powerful peace and security portfolio in 2021.

African Union (AU) Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat looks set to be nominated unopposed for a second four-year term - but there are some indications that he could face an uphill struggle to retain the position.

There is talk that South Africa's nomination of two men for the deputy chairperson position indicates that it wants to see Mahamat out, as new rules for the election of a reformed AU Commission stipulate that if the deputy chairperson is male, the chairperson should be female, and vice versa.

Mahamat would also need the support of two-thirds of the AU member states at the continental body's next summit in Addis Ababa at the beginning of 2021, when the new commission will be elected. Should he get only a 50 plus one majority in the first round, a number of rounds could follow until this majority is achieved, and if not, voting could be pushed out to the next summit while he remains acting as chair....

