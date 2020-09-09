Uganda: Six NRM Registrars, Candidate Face Prosecution Over Fake Election Results

RAJAB MUKOMBOZI

MBARARA- The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party registrar of Mbarara City, Mr Ssebuma Kaweesi, wants six village registrars prosecuted and one of the seven candidates for the position of Mbarara Woman MP seat, Ms Rita Atukwasa, investigated over what he called 'political thuggery.'

While addressing a press conference at NRM offices in Kamukuzi Division on Sunday, Mr Ssebuma said registrars gave false declarations, adding that they gave more than 15,000 votes in favour of Ms Atukwasa.

"I am handing over village registrars of cells of Karugangama, Biwunya, Nyamityobora Lower, Agip and Saveya to police and also Ms Atukwasa should be investigated because all the excess votes added were in her favour," he said.

Mr Ssebuma added that in Karugangama Cell, Ms Atukwasa got 20 votes but was given 520 votes, in Biwunya she got 108 votes but was given 1,080 votes, in Nyamityobora, she polled 200 votes but was given 6,415 votes, at Agip she got 129 votes but was given 6,502 votes and at Saveya she polled 51 votes but was given 2,513 votes.

"I called all the agents of the seven candidates and they showed that the results given on declaration forms were very different. Again there is no cell in Mbarara that has more than 6,000 residents, this is political thuggery and we cannot tolerate it in NRM party, we take a strong stand against it," he said.

Mr Ssebuma said they would carry out a forensic audit of all the votes for Mbarara City Woman MP position and that the decision would be determined by the party electoral commission.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Mbarara City Woman MP seat has no NRM flag bearer," he said.

Defence

Ms Atukwasa told Daily Monitor on Sunday that she would wait for the outcome of the investigations, adding that she had nothing to do with anomalies in the election, if at all they existed.

"The electoral process was being managed by the electoral commission not Rita, there is no way you can say I was part of the anomalies, if at all they existed. What I know I was voted overwhelmingly and beat other contestants," Ms Atukwasa said.

Ms Bonnie Kashaija, one of the contestants, said there was rigging in the election, which she said has been discovered because it was done by amateurs. "There is undisputed evidence in this rigging. For example how do you give results that exceed the number of all residents in that village, we pray that justice be done and those involved in this mess prosecuted," Ms Kashaija said.

Rwizi Regional Police spokesperson Samson Kasasira said they have not yet received the case, but added that it will be handled accordingly once it reaches their office.