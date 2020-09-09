Cameroon: 2020-2021 Elite Championship - Newly Promoted Teams Overhaul Skills

Astres FC of Douala and FC Yaounde II are working out strategies in view of the much awaited 2020-2021 season that kicks off in October.

In less than one month the 2020-2021 season will kick off. Ahead of the start of the new season newly promoted Elite One teams have intensified training in their different quarters in order to ensure good performances in the superior league next season. The new clubs are working out strategies in view of the much-awaited season.

One of the newly promoted teams, FC Yaounde II resumed training on Monday August 31, 2020. Officials say the team is training under strict respect of barrier measures prescribed by FECAFOOT and the government in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. The Head coach Cyril Billong has preselected 60 players for a start. The list of players who will represent the Centre Region in the Elite One championship next season will be made public soon. The team had their first training session at the Collège Vogt Stadium. Sources close to the team say medical tests will be carried out on players before training sessions. This exercise will begin tomorrow, September 9, 2020. FC Yaounde II is going back to the top flight after staying the second tier for two seasons. The Club finished last season as runners-up behind Elite Two champions Astres football Club of Douala.

Astres Douala is more concerned in recruiting new players for now. The Douala-based club Douala have completed the signing of 26-year-old potential Intermediate Lions of Cameroon forward Leon Boyomo on a two-year deal. The 2019-2020 champion and lead goal scorer joined the Brazilians of Bepanda recently after completing medical formalities. Boyomo is Astres' sixth signing of the transfer window. The striker break his own records last season at PWD of Bamenda, scoring in seven Elite One games in a row, recorded the first hat trick of the season and winning his first career golden boot with his 11 goals. Leon Boyomo will be a major source of hope for Astres Douala next season. Effective training began yesterday September 7 at 8:00 a.m. at the Camrail Stadium in Douala.

The Cameroon Football Federation due to the Coronavirus pandemic called off the 2019-2020 season on March 18, 2020. PWD was crowned champions and no team was relegated. The first two teams in the Elite Two Championship were promoted to the superior league. As a result, 20 clubs will compete in the Elite One championship next season. The Elite Two Championship will have 12 teams.