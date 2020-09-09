Cameroon: Evolution of Covid-19 - Fourth Operational Phase Ongoing

Focus is on preserving the population's health as social, economic and cultural life gets to normal.

Cameroon is on track with activities within the fourth operational phase in its response plan against the Covid-19 pandemic. The Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, says government's focus at this point is to ensure a safe recovery of usual social, economic and cultural activities, while preserving the health of the population. He was speaking yesterday September 7, 2020 at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Dr Etoundi Mballa reassured the population that the government is reinforcing the battle to defeat the pernicious virus (Covid-19), with the remarkable support of national and international partners. These partners, such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), UN agencies, National and International NGOs, Dr Etoundi Mballa said did not hesitate to join the government to wage a fierce war against the Covid-19 pandemic six months ago.

Thanks to an extraordinary mobilisation of multiple and multifaceted resources, the Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health told the press that the country's health system has gradually increased its work force. Thus, it has been able to provide appropriate responses to the various challenges imposed by the pandemic. The continued support of the various partners has been decisive in several areas of the Covid-19 response. Such as, the active search of Covid-19 cases, screening and treatment of patients, communication and community engagement as well as hygiene and sanitation campaigns.

As he expressed gratitude to various partners for their contributions in managing the health crisis, Dr Etoundi Mballa called on the population to know that it was time to maintain results achieved in the fight against Covid-19. He called on everybody to get involved at his own level in the fight against Covid-19, saying the population should be vigilant and adopt responsible behaviours against Covid-19, such as, respecting the barrier measures put in place by the Government and WHO. In this connection, they have to continue with washing hands with clean running water and soap or use an alcohol-based solution; covering the nose and mouth with a disposable tissue when coughing, sneezing or use a bent elbow. People also need to maintain physical distancing of at least 1.5 metres and stay at home as much as possible and wear a face mask when going out.