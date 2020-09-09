Cameroon: Combating Covid-19 - Rapid Test Kids to Yagoua Archdiocese

Territorial Administration Minister handed the gifts to His Lordship Barthelemy Yaouda on Sunday September 6, 2020.

The Archdiocese of Yagoua in the Far North Region has received a boost in the fight against the spread of the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic. Visiting Territorial Administration Minister, Atanga Nji Paul on Sunday September 6, 2020 handed some 260 rapid test kids to the Archbishop of the Yagoua Diocese where fears are rife that people might have been infected by the virus. The Minister equally accompanied the gifts with cartoons of savon, buckets and face masks to help the population scrupulously respect barrier measures put in place by the government and the World Health Organisation.Minister Atanga Nji Paul invited public health officials in the Far North Region to work with the Archbishop in ensuring the success of the testing operation and to keep sensitising the population across the region to strive to keep safe from the challenging pandemic. He insisted that the battle against Covid-19 is not yet won.

In gratitude, His Lordship Barthelemey Yaouda thanked government for always being available to assist the population in containing epidemies like Coronavirus. He promised to put the materials into good use and continually sensitise his faithful and the population at large to join hands with government in cutting the propagation chain of the dangerous pandemic.