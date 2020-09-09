Cameroon: Covid-19 Mitigation - Tiko Scales-Up Free Screening Campaign

The gateway town into the South West Region is capitalizing its hospitality and transiting situation to shield the pandemic.

A free screening exercise in addition to intensified sensitization about the COVID-19 pandemic has been launched in Tiko Subdivision, the gateway into the South West Region. It will run from September 1 to October 10, 2020.

The population of Tiko Subdivision in Fako administrative Division is estimated over 150.000 inhabitants receiving and sending out visitors from the rest of the country and beyond. This frontline role makes the area a potential risk for disease spread.

In the early days of implementation of Government mitigating measures against the pandemic, a testing post was installed under the supervision of South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai at the Mungo Bridge (Tiko). The post was destined to detect infected travellers and direct them to treatment centres.

To intensify the sensitization and ensure a larger scale free screening of the population, Dr. Youmbi Andre has opened another Covid-19 mitigating front last Friday, 4 September, 2020. The free screening of persons also anticipates school resumption slated for 5 October, 2020, and the clustering life during this rainy season. These events have also propelled the exercise to cover a greater number of the population.

Launching the free screening last Friday at the Tiko ceremonial ground, Cletus Anuafor who is Divisional Officer of Tiko called for a total adhesion of the population to the exercise enumerating the advantages to include early detection for early treatment as well as limiting contagion. The Administrator of Tiko requested traditional rulers, 19 health unit heads, travellers transiting through Tiko and all persons to take the exercise with all the seriousness it deserves.

During the launch, traditional rulers of Tiko, health unit heads and community leaders received sanitation kits including sanitizers, hand gloves, mouth and nose masks and testing equipment to fully penetrate the Tiko community with anti-covid-19 campaign. Traditional rulers of Tiko, Modeka, Mutengene, Likoki Musaka were on hand with their peers and thankfully received the facilities on behalf of their communities.