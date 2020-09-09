Tanzania: President Magufuli Offers Diamond Platnumz His Hat

8 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Mwanza — Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz yesterday had a day to remember after President Magufuli gifted him a CCM hat he was wearing at his campaigns in Mwanza.

Diamond who performed after several other artistes such as Sholo Mwamba was ahit with the huge audience that turned out at President Magufuli's rally at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Dressed in yellow with his dancers in white, Diamond was cheered on from the moment he entered the stadium with spectators moving from the ground to see the artist when he was still outside the stadium.

Security officials also had tough times to manage the large crowd who wanted to cross the security barriers to see the artiste who is arguably one of the best on the continent .

One fan forcibly crossed the barrier and ran through a restricted area but quickly apprehended by the security team who briefly taught him a lesson before he was released.

After the show, Magufuli called Diamond and put his hat to him, as a sign of appreciation for the show.

"I'm still around for you. Expect more performance today," said Diamond as he left the stage.

Read the original article on Citizen.

