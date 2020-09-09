Sierra Leone: Askiatu Bundu Aka 'Dj Ash Focus' for Big Sister Empowerment Show

Hello fellow Sierra Leoneans, I am Askiatu Bundu popularly known as Lady Ash or DJ "Ash Focus" formerly of Tumac Radio 89.3 FM in the East end part of Freetown.

Am currently anchoring for Kalleon Radio 105.7 FM and the host DJ for DJ Boxx's show on Pocket TV. Am also a Musician with a breakthrough song titled "Born to Shine" featuring popular artist Arkman.

I want to humbly inform fellow Sierra Leoneans that by the grace of God, I will be a participant in the biggest Reality TV show in the history of Sierra Leone, Big Sister Empowerment Show season 2 organized by Zainab Sheriff on DSTV.

Being a participant in the Big Sister Empowerment Show season 2 will be a step gearing towards popularizing my ASHBOX ENTERTAINMENT PROJECTS which is a platform for young people to showcase their talents especially for disadvantaged young girls and those with disability and also those released from prison.

This dream will be manifested only if you throw your unflinching support for me to win the coveted $50,000 star prize.

Success for me is success for all vulnerable and disadvantaged girls across the country.