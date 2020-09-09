Sierra Leone: Hon. Gevao Testifies in Malicious Damage Matter

Member of Parliament representing Constituency 003 in Kailahun, Hindolo Moiwo Gevao, yesterday, Thursday, 3rd September, testified in the trespass and malicious damage matter involving one Mohamed Barrie and Mohamed Conteh.

Both accused persons are currently before Magistrate Mark Ngegba for two count charges of trespass and malicious damage contrary to Section 51 of the Malicious Damage Act 1861.

According to the indictment on count 1, both accused on Tuesday,1st July, 2020, at Rotter Street off Regent Road Regent in Freetown did unlawfully enter into the land of one Professor Sahr M. Gevao and Mrs. Juliete Gevao when required not to do so.

The indictment further stated that both accused persons on Tuesday,1th July, 2020, at Rotter Street, Off Regent Road, Regent in Freetown, maliciously damaged one erected zinc structure valued seven million, eight hundred thousand Leones, property of Hon. Hindolo Moiwo Gevao.

In his testimony, Hon. Gevao said he recognised both accused persons and recalled on 1st July, 2020.

He said on that day he received information that certain people were on the land of Professor Sahr Gevao.

He said he acted on the call and went to the said piece of land and on arrival he noticed that the temporal structure on the land had been demolished.

He said while at the land he heard the second claiming that the land belongs to him, noting that he immediately had him arrested and taken to the Lumley Police Station.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further told the court that while at the police station the first accused told the Police that he was only at the land in respect of the 2nd accused who claimed to be a lawyer.

He further testified that the 2nd accused on the same day went to the land and introduced himself as a lawyer working with Brewah and Co. Chambers

He said the 1st accused admitted that he was the one who took the Operational Support Division Officers to demolish the said structure erected on the land.

He said he later asked the 1st accused as to whether he had a survey plan for the said piece of land which he said yes, noting that he asked him to produce the said survey plan but he only showed to him and it was dated 18 June, 2020.

He said the 1st accused later pleaded with him to ask the police to release the 2nd accused in their custody, so that they as lawyers can settle it among themselves.

He told the court that he refused and told the 1st accused that he cannot tamper with the work of the police.

He said the following day the 1st accused went to his chambers with an elderly man without invitation, and told him that the elderly man was the one who had started paying for the said land.

The accused were given opportunity to call their lawyers to come and cross examine the witness, both accused were remanded in custody until the 10 September 2020.

Juan Bull is dealing with the matter as State prosecutor.