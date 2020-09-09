Sierra Leone: Africell 'Korbor Korbor' Show - Over Le2 Billion up for Grabs

Sierra Leone's leading GSM operator, Africell Mobile Company has unveiled its latest promotion aimed at changing the lives of their esteemed subscribers for the better.

The 'Afrimoney Korbor Korbor' Show will provide lucky subscribers the golden chance of winning millions of Leones on a daily basis and the grand of Le1 billion Leones.

The 40 days promotion will come up every week day (Mondays to Fridays) on various radio and TV Stations across the country between 8 and 9pm.

There will be six winners and one qualifier for the finals on a daily basis with five of them taking home a million Leones each, another with fifteen million Leones and one qualifier for the grand draw.

In order to qualify for the daily basis, subscribers need to use Afrimoney to pay DSTV and EDSA Bills as well as buying data using E-money.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Head of Mobile Money-Group, Andy Widmann, said they were extremely excited about the launch of the promotion, describing it as a new dawn for everyone.

"We have made significant investments to the platform. Last week we operated the entire Afrimoney system to a world class platform offering more stability and access," he said and noted that the Afrimoney platform will help build more services, partnerships and offerings to their clients.

He assured that the Afrimoney platform hope to bring more availability, stability, products and services and that it is part of their commitment to Sierra Leone as a whole.

"We believe in the positive social impact of mobile money. We have increased the number of our agents and we will continue to do so to make Afrimoney more available. We have also increased the incentives of our Agents," Widmann added.

According to him, the Afrimoney platform will help increase financial inclusion, offering more products and services to the underserved and contribute to the country's economy and people of Sierra Leone.

The Head of Mobile Money-Group added that they are doing a lot to increase the value, efficiency and availability of Afrimoney.

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Joe Abass Bangura described the Afrimoney platform as a huge project, recognizing every staff who put their effort into the project to make it a success.

He urged Sierra Leoneans to use mobile money regularly as the economic effect of it cannot be measured.

"There are places in this country where you will never have formal financial services and the only thing that would be able to give people the foot print is the use of mobile money and Afrimoney should be the only option," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sierra Leone ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said they are working round the clock to making sure that they bring Sierra Leoneans the affordability and quality of services they promised as a company to maintain their edge in the market.

"As we launch into this new era where mobile money is the channel for people to be able to conduct financial transactions and Afrimoney taking the lead in that direction, we are pleased to announce the launch of "Afrimoney Korbor Korbor Show," he announced.

"Starting now, millions of Leones are going to be won every day till the end of the promotion and there is a grand prize of One billion Leones in the final draw that we will be held on November 4, 2020."

Africell's Deputy Media Manager, Nancy L. Joseph informed the press that the 40-day promo will be aired on AYV, FTN, Star TV and all major radio stations right across the country.

"The draw will be done for active Afrimoney subscribers who cash in and cash out a minimum of Le 2000," she said.

Madam Joseph spoke about a road show that they will be doing to let their esteemed subscribers know about the promotion and benefit they will in using Afrimoney.

Also, she added that during the road show, Afrimoney Agents will have the opportunity to win Le 500, 000 if they cash in the sum of Le 1,000,000, whether electronic or cash.