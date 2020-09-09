Sierra Leone: Accused in Court for Unlawful Possession of Arms & 'Fake Dollars'

7 September 2020
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Ibrahim Kabba Turay

45-year-old Alie Koblo Koroma on Friday 4th September, 2020 appeared before Magistrate Mark Ngegba on three counts of unlawful possession of Arms and Ammunitions and fake united State Dollars.

Koroma is before the court on three counts charges of conspiracy contrary to law of Sierra Leone, unlawful possession of Arms and ammunitions contrary to Section 11(1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act 2012 and Unlawful possession of counterfeit forged bank notes contrary to Section 8(1) of the Forged Act of 1913.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on Thursday 30th July, 2020 conspired together with another person unknown to commit a felony to wit unlawful possession of one AK47 with serial No. 22325 A4046-1999, a magazine containing thirty rounds, and one hundred and seventy five pieces of assorted live rounds bullet.

Koroma was also found in his possession of suspected forged bank notes to wit United States Dollars in one hundred dollar bills.

The accused person has denied the charges.

The State Prosecutor, J.M.S. Bull prayed for a three week adjournment so that she could organize her witnesses. Her application was upheld.

Meanwhile, defence council, C. Campbell made an application for bail on behalf of his client which was also granted.

The matter has been adjourned for 24th September, 2020

Read the original article on Concord.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Concord

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
Nigerian Soldiers Kill Benue’s Most Wanted Criminal, Gana

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.