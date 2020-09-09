Sierra Leone: Accused in Court for Unlawful Possession of Arms & 'Fake Dollars'

45-year-old Alie Koblo Koroma on Friday 4th September, 2020 appeared before Magistrate Mark Ngegba on three counts of unlawful possession of Arms and Ammunitions and fake united State Dollars.

Koroma is before the court on three counts charges of conspiracy contrary to law of Sierra Leone, unlawful possession of Arms and ammunitions contrary to Section 11(1) of the Arms and Ammunition Act 2012 and Unlawful possession of counterfeit forged bank notes contrary to Section 8(1) of the Forged Act of 1913.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on Thursday 30th July, 2020 conspired together with another person unknown to commit a felony to wit unlawful possession of one AK47 with serial No. 22325 A4046-1999, a magazine containing thirty rounds, and one hundred and seventy five pieces of assorted live rounds bullet.

Koroma was also found in his possession of suspected forged bank notes to wit United States Dollars in one hundred dollar bills.

The accused person has denied the charges.

The State Prosecutor, J.M.S. Bull prayed for a three week adjournment so that she could organize her witnesses. Her application was upheld.

Meanwhile, defence council, C. Campbell made an application for bail on behalf of his client which was also granted.

The matter has been adjourned for 24th September, 2020