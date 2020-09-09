Sierra Leone: Teacher Testifies Against Allege Corrupt WAEC Officials

Abdulai kargbo, a teacher attached to the Koya Academy, in Wellington, Freetown on Wednesday (September 2, 2020) testified against West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) Supervisor and Facilitator, who are before the court for alleged public examination malpractices.

Lead in evidence by Anti-Corruption Commission Prosecutor, Koivaya Amara Esq., the witness recalled that on 7th September, 2019, he was at the Fatibu Technical Secondary School to write the private WASSCE on mathematics.

The witness said had met the 1st and 2nd accused persons at the school prior to the exams and informed them that he had chosen their school as his centre for the exams.

The witness said at about 8am on the day of the maths exam, he met the 1st accused arranging the students for the exams and that he enquired about the whereabouts of the 2nd accused, who later directed him to a room where we was to write the exam.

"After the question papers were distributed and the exam started, the 2nd accused left the room, whilst a fair-complexion man entered with a piece of paper on which answers for questions 6a and b where written," he said, thus adding that later they heard a loud noise outside the compound.

The witness was cross examined by defence counsels, Hon. Hindolo Gevao Amadu Koroma.

The accused persons are before Hon. Justice Cosmotina Jarett for various corruption charges.

The Acc alleges that Mannah Lahai, Principal of Fatibu Technical Junior and Secondary School and also WAEC Supervisor, Edward Lamboi, a Facilitator for WAEC and Mohamed Kamara, a Teacher on 25th September, 2019, did engage in Corrupt Transaction with an Agent, Receiving a Gift For Corrupt Purpose, Accepting an Advantage For a Public Officer, Obstruction of Justice, and Conspiracy to Commit a Corruption Offence contrary to the ACC Act of 2008.

The case was adjourned for Tuesday September 22, 2020.