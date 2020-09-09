Africa: Antwi Benchmarks Century of Goals With Egyptian Clubs

8 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Ghanaian striker John Antwi achieved a remarkable milestone in Egyptian football this week, reaching a centenary of goals in all competitions with Egyptian clubs.

Antwi, 28, who plays currently for Egyptian big spenders Pyramids FC scored his side's lone goal in their away defeat 2-1 at Gouna on Sunday (6 September 2020), his fourth league goal of the season and 10 in all competitions with Pyramids.

It was Antwi's 72nd goal in the Egyptian Premier League, and his 100th goal with Egyptian clubs in all competitions, setting an unprecedented new record for foreign players in history of Egyptian football.

Antwi joined Ismaily in 2012. He also donned the shirts of giants Al Ahly and Misr El Makasa before joining Pyramids last year. His goal counts cuts across the four clubs: 35 goals with Ismaily, 11 with Al Ahly, 40 with Makasa and 14 with Pyramids.

Apart from his 72 league goals, Antwi scored 14 goals in Egypt Cup, 3 in CAF Champions League, 9 in CAF Confederation Cup and 2 goals in the Arab Champions League.

His 72 goals in Egyptian Premier League remains also a record for foreign players. Antwi - who was the Egyptian League's top scorer in 2013/14 season with Ismaily - overtook compatriot Ernest Papa Arko, who netted during his over decade spell in Egypt.

Here's the top five foreign scorers in the history of Egyptian Premier League;

John Antwi (Ghana) - 72 goals

Ernest Papa Arko (Ghana) - 61 goals

Minisu Buba (Nigeria) - 57 goals

Chernor "Cherno" Mansary (Sierra Leone) - 54 goals

Felix Aboagye (Ghana) - 52 goals

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.