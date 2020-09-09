South Africa: ANC Group Unlikely to Meet Anyone but Zanu-PF in Zimbabwe

9 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

A senior ANC delegation arrived in Zimbabwe on Tuesday night to meet the ruling Zanu-PF -- but with still no clarity on whether they would also meet the opposition and others.

On arrival at Harare airport in the presidential jet Inkwazi, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, who is heading the delegation, told local journalists they had come to Zimbabwe to meet Zanu-PF.

But Magashule added that many others also wanted to meet them. The delegation would discuss this, he said. Other sources said they would only know if they would meet any others after meeting the Zanu-PF politburo on Wednesday. That made it sound as if they would have to get approval from Zanu-PF. The Zimbabwe ruling party evidently doesn't want them to meet anyone else. It said in a statement:

"Following inquiries from various quarters and our friends from the media in particular on the purpose of this meeting, Zanu-PF wishes to make it categorically clear that this is a meeting between Zanu-PF and the ANC delegation only."

Officials in the main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance (MDC-A) headed by Nelson Chamisa, told Daily Maverick that no meeting had yet been scheduled with the ANC delegation. It...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.