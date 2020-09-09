Tunisia: Regions - Covid-19 - One Death and More Cases of Infection Recorded

Tunis/Tunisia — One more death and more COVID-19 infections were recorded, between Monday and Tuesday, in different regions of Tunisia.

In the governorate of Gabes, a 63-year-old man died of coronavirus. He is from El Hamma and he was suffering from chronic diseases. The number of deaths in the region caused by the coronavirus, amounts to 15 people, Deputy Director of Basic Health of Gabes, Anouar Hafi told TAP.

Out of a total of 97 tests carried out on Monday at the laboratories on samples taken from people suspected of being infected by the coronavirus, 11 tests were positive.

The new infections are recorded in El Métouia (7 cases), El Hamma (2 cases) and Ouedhref (2 cases).

In the governorate of Tataouine, 23 more domestic infections have been detected, bringing to 80 the number of positive cases in the region, since the opening of borders on June 27, Regional Director of Health, Taieb Chalouf told TAP.

These include 22 cases in Bir Lahmer, 28 cases in Ghomrassen, 14 cases in Tataouine-Nord, only 1 case in Tataouine-Sud, 15 cases in Beni Mhira.

In the governorate of Kebili, Regional Director of Health Samir Marzouk told TAP on Monday that 8 more cases of coronavirus have been registered in the locality of Tenbib (delegation of Kebili Nord). All the positive cases detected are related to the infections registered last Saturday in the same locality, he added.

The locality of Tenbib currently has 24 cases of infection and one death.

In the governorate of Nabeul, 15 more cases of infection were discovered on Monday, Director of promotion of health services of the regional health directorate of Nabeul, Sonia Khalfallah told TAP.

Among these cases, an infection has been recorded in a girl aged 9 years, a student enrolled in a private French school in Nabeul.

The latest infections are distributed as follows: 5 cases in Menzel Bouzelfa, 5 cases in Nabeul, two cases in Soliman, only one case in each delegation for Kélibia, Hammamet and Beni Khiar.

In the governorate of Manouba, the number of infected cases has reached, Monday, 30 cases including 28 local and 2 imported cases, Regional Director of Health Nabila Kaddour told TAP.

The infections are distributed, according to the delegations, as follows: Manouba (14 cases), Mornaguia (6 cases), Oued Lil (4 cases), Douar Hichir (3 cases), Tabourba (2 cases), Jdeida (1 case).

20 medical and paramedical staff working in the child psychology department of the Razi Hospital of Manouba are subject, starting Tuesday, to screening tests for COVID-19 after the confirmation of horizontal contamination of a university psychology trainee in the department.

In the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, 8 domestic infections were recorded on Monday, bringing the total number of infected persons to 78 in the region, including 53 local cases and 25 imported. The region has 21 cases of recovery and 2 deaths.

In the governorate of Ariana, 55 local infections and one imported infection have been recorded during the last 24 hours, said Tuesday, Regional Director of Preventive Health of the Regional Directorate of Health Ridha Bouheli.

According to Ariana's regional health department, a bank branch located in El Menzeh 6 district was closed following a confirmed contamination of one of its staff. All staff were subjected to self-isolation, and the branch was disinfected.