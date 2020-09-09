South Africa: Disbanding the Scorpions Was Not a Matter of Loyalty Over Conscience (Part One)

analysis

ANC and SACP veteran and former Communications Minister Yunus Carrim unpacks the background to the disbanding of the Scorpions and the role he played as chairperson of Parliament's Justice Committee in the disbandment. This is Part One of a two-part series.

Stephen Grootes, a thoughtful, reasonably balanced, insightful journalist, some months ago wrote glibly and sweepingly:

"Yunus Carrim, another member of the SACP, who is seen as an honourable man, still led the campaign to shutter the Scorpions."

This, in an article titled "Soulless bargains: When blind loyalty trumps conscience." (Daily Maverick, 28 November 2019). So I'm one of those soulless, blindly loyal lot. And even more, I'm compared to Trump's goons, as are other ANC comrades!

Soulless bargains: When blind loyalty trumps conscience

I told Mr Grootes why I felt he was being very unfair and he gave me the sort of careful, balanced reply often reflected in his analysis pieces, saying that he should have been more nuanced and graciously offered to qualify what he said in a note in Daily Maverick. Not just as an activist, but as a former journalist, former academic and a Marxist significantly influenced by Gramsci (even with my SACP...