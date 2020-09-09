Gambia: Central Baddibou NAM Distributes Face Masks to Constituency

8 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

Hon. Sulayman Saho, National Assembly Member for Central Baddibou alongside members of The Gambia Red Cross Society recently held a mass sensitisation on the importance of wearing face masks in his constituency.

The outreach tour also witnessed the presentation of 300 face masks to mosques within the constituency.

The Central Badibou NAM while distributing the facemasks reminded all to observe social distancing and regular hand washing as advised by health experts.

He also thanked Imams in his constituency for their cooperation in adhering to expert recommendations to combat the spread of the global pandemic.

"No one knows when the pandemic will be over and as such, I urge people to learn to live with it".

Representing The Gambia Red Cross team, Mr. Babucarr Sowe told Imams that Covid-19 is real and not political and therefore everyone must take ownership in controlling its spread.

Imam of Kinteh Kunda-Marong Kunda, Arfang Sutay Marong thanked the team for their initiative and promised to preach to people during his Friday sermons.

Concerns were raised by people living within the constituency regarding the continuous closure of 'Lumos' which they said is making life unbearable for them.

He therefore appealed to government to consider re-opening 'Lumos' wherein World Health Organisation standards will be observed such as wearing of face masks, hand washing and other measures.

Women of Kerr Pateh made a similar appeal to government, saying their survival is at risk.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.