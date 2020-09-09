Gambia: KMC Markets Hit By Low Vendor Turnouts

8 September 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Official sources have disclosed that only about 40% of Serrekunda Market vendors opened for business on Monday. At the Latrikunda Sabiji market, 60 percent of vendors turned out for business while 40% of vendors opened for business at Tallinding market.

Bakau market showed a huge turnout of vendors with nearly 95% opening for business.

It could be recalled that last week, market vendors threatened to stage a sit-down strike, beginning Monday 7 September 2020 to make government aware of their frustrations and sufferings regarding covid-19 restrictions.

They wrote a petition last week to President Adama Barrow, urging him to allow markets to operate from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or else they would stop businesses at all markets.

A lot of vendors have no other source of income apart from their petty businesses in the markets.

The strike was expected to allow vendors operate for a whole day without seeing any security officer denying them operations.

Meanwhile The Gambia Markets' Union put on hold its planned sit-down strike after government promised to address its demands at a meeting on Friday.

The government says it is in negotiation with the taskforce committee of the Market Union, while urging "all market vendors and members of the public to continue to show understanding and compliance with the emergency regulations for the protection and safety of all Gambians and residents."

Read the original article on The Point.

