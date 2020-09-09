Gambia: Madina Angaleh Could Face Starvation If...

Madina Angaleh, a community in Kiang Central, Lower River Region of The Gambia is currently in dire need of food items as the bad road does not allow vehicles to reach the village.

The community urgently needs help from authorities to overcome the hardship they currently face.

Lives of people in Madina Angaleh and its surroundings seem to get harder as vehicles cannot ply the road leading to the village due its poor condition.

Recently, a fully loaded truck with rice, sugar, oil, tomato paste and other food items slipped as it moved from Kwinella to Madina as a form of intervention. Being the only access road to the community during the rainy reason, all the items perished in the accisent.

Ebrima Bah, a businessman who sacrificed to load a full truck to help his people access their food said he lost everything on the way.

He added that many drivers avoid the road but he sacrificed to ensure the community gets food.

He appealed to relevant authorities to come to their aid in addressing their road condition and community's hunger crisis.

Babucarr Colley expressed disappointment, saying he's worried with the conditions of the road. He added that access to food items is always a problem for them during the rainy season.

According to him, they have appealed to authorities on several occasions but they did not heed.

He highlighted that without survival they cannot participate in national development.

Other concerned natives of Kiang Central also called on government to consider rural people in their development and not only concentrate within Greater Banjul Area.

According to them, the crisis has not only hindered their daily livelihood but also their health, economy, education and agriculture.