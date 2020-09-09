Chad: Governor of W. Darfur Discusses Bilateral Relations With Chad's General Consul

Al-Geneina — The acting governor of West Darfur state, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Duma, emphasized eternal relations between Sudan and Chad and its connection with the social bonds that extend across the borders of the two countries, indicating the state's work for consolidating relations in various fields.

during his meeting in his office with Consul Mohamed Hajj Mohamed, Chargé d'Affairs General of the Consulate of the Republic of Chad, in El Geneina, the acting consul, Al- Duma noted that the meeting dealt with the relations and means of cooperation between W. Kordufan and the Chadian Wuaddai Region, especially on the borders' security, cross-border crimes, smuggling, and drugs and their spread, stressing that the stability of the state and the Wuaddai Region leads to the complete stability of the border region, and the two countries, announcing his acceptance to the consulate invitation to visit Wuaddai Region in the coming period to conduct Joint discussions in various fields in detail.

On his part, Consul Mohamed Hajj Mohamed, Chargé d'Affairs at the General Consulate of the Republic of Chad in El Geneina, pointed out that the visit aimed to congratulate the civil governor over appointment, indicating that the meeting had discussed how to develop bilateral relations and the possibility of providing an appropriate environment for the implementation of bilateral agreements between the two countries in light of good bilateral relations, which include Economy, culture, sports, trade, security cooperation and social relations between the two brotherly peoples.

He asserted the importance of the consulate role in implementing joint agreements, and its full readiness to stand by the governor to achieve the desired goals of the joint agreements and carry out programs that support the path of distinguished relations between the two brotherly countries.