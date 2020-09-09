Sudan's Permanent Representative in Geneva Appeals for Support On Floods Effects

Geneva — The permanent mission of Sudan to the United Nations in Geneva has launched an urgent appeal to the international organizations in Geneva calling for aid and support for the Sudan's government efforts to confront the floods, prevent their effects, and to provide humanitarian support to the victims and the affected.

The mission stated that the permanent representative of Sudan in Geneva, Ambassador Ali bin Abi Talib Abdul Rahman, held meetings with the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid (OSHA), and the Swiss Red Cross in the framework of supporting the government's efforts and mobilizing resources to ward off the effects of torrents and floods that struck vast parts of the country.

The government had declared the state of emergency for a period of three months when the Security and Defense Council decided that the flood situation in the country necessitated taking exceptional measures following the loss of dozens of lives.

The permanent representative noted that the Secretary-General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies announced the Federation's approval of the amount of 460,000 Swiss francs (500,000 US dollars) for the of the Sudanese Red Crescent Society in an urgent response to avert the humanitarian disaster in the country.

Ambassador Bin Talib indicated that the Swiss Red Cross decided to support humanitarian efforts in coordination with the Sudanese Red Crescent Society.

The Minister of Labor and Social Development, Lina Al-Sheikh, had announced that the rates of floods and rains recorded this year exceeded the records of 1946 and 1988, with expectations of continuing rise indicators.