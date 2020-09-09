Tanzania: CAF President Thumps Up Simba CEO

THE Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Ahmad Ahmad has congratulated the newly appointed Simba Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Barbara Gonzalez, describing her as person with solid and credible professional background.

CAF believes that her appointment will provide room for more women to be engaged in football leadership role within the continent.

"It is with great pleasure that I would like to seize the opportunity to congratulate you on your appointment as CEO," reads part of the letter signed by president Ahmad and posted on Simba apps.

"This choice, decided by the Board of Directors, testifies the superior interest that continental football grants to the senior female executive, the development of the policy of integrating female personalities into the world of national sport."

"With a solid and credible professional background in multiple private and public administrations, your experience and career will be a definite asset for the structure of national football. I would like to wish you in the future continuous prosperous and fruitful success."

"Kindly accept, Madame Chief Executive Officer, the expression of my sincere regards," reads the letter.

The appointment of Barbara has caught an eye of many football stakeholders, with some arguing that it will certainly open the door for women and youth to lead giant clubs in the country and Africa in general.

In her latest interview, Gonzalez noted that she is deeply honoured and humbled to be trusted by the massive club of Simba stature.

Her appointment was made by the Board of Directors last week to fill the vacuum left by South African football administrator Senzo Mazingiza, who ditched the Msimbazi Reds to join Young Africans last month.

"I'm deeply honoured and humbled for a young woman from Tanzania to be given such a fantastic opportunity to create a legacy and for a club that has been running for over 84 years, I'm really honoured."

"I think it is a fantastic opportunity not only to inspire young people but also women across the world that it is possible and it can be done, it is all about your dedication and commitment towards the transformation growth of the club you love."

"I think my appointment gives hope to young women who are passionate about football but technically, they are shy to enter the industry. It also enables those who have been fighting for position to give a solid example that yes it is possible not only at Chelsea and other clubs in DR Congo As Vita... It is a fantastic example and now we have own Barbara Gonzalez," she said.

A press statement issued by the club last Saturday confirmed that the new club CEO has been part of Simba's transformation process since 2016 and in November 2018, she was appointed as a board member.

"For the past four years, behind the scenes, Barbara has contributed to the formation of the legal structure of the new entities, has spearheaded Simba tender process, and to date has remained a liaison in all major negations with stakeholders in the transformation process."

Prior to her appointment she was the Head of the Mo Dewji Foundation and Chief of Staff at MeTL Group.

"I understand that a huge task awaits me here. The club is growing and our main task is to make Simba one of the biggest teams in Africa. I am embracing this challenge and I look forward to positive results," she said.

Barbara joins the list of the female top leaders in the world such as Chelsea Director Marina Granovskai, Bestine Kazadi and Jennifer Haid.

Ms Granovskai is the Chelsea CEO since 2014. Kazadi was elected head of the AS Vita Club this year July 2nd together with Haid, who joined the Club Vita's international team as Chief Executive Officer on Jun 22.