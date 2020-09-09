Zimbabwe Resumes Flights, Beer Outlets Reopen

9 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe will resume domestic flights this Thursday and international flights next month, while beer outlets are now allowed to operate, but under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

The move, meant to boost the country's tourism, will, however, require travellers to have Covid-19 clearance certificates, the government said.

Zimbabwe suspended flights and closed its borders and most businesses last March as part of its fight to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa confirmed at a post-cabinet media briefing that domestic flights would resume operating this Thursday and international flights on October 1.

"All travellers will be required to have a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 clearance certificate issued by a recognised facility within 48 hours from the date of departure," she said.

"The national guidelines for aviation safety and security have been developed by the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) to ensure the safety of both the travellers and airport staff. These are additional to temperature testing, social distancing, sanitisation and mandatory wearing of masks."

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa confirmed that bottle stores and other liquor outlets are now allowed to sell alcohol, but on strict condition no imbibers drink in the premises.

"Following representations from the Liquor Retailers' Association, seeking permission for liquor retailers to commence operations, cabinet resolved that operations could resume in line with Covid-19 regulations and on condition that no liquor is consumed at their premises," she said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.