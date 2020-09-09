Tanzania: JPM Counsels Farmers On Selling Food Crops

THE ruling CCM Presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, has implored farmers in the country to avoid selling crops, saying there are signs of tough times ahead due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing Sengerema residents during his campaign rally at Mnadani grounds in Sengerema District, Dr Magufuli said some countries experienced lockdown during the crisis and that its people did not engage in production activities for a long time including agriculture.

He said Sengerema was among districts that produced enough food this season and that farmers must avoid selling it at a low price.

"Do not sell your food at a low price, and the business must be done after the harvest of the second season, otherwise, you will suffer the consequences," warned Dr Magufuli.

"The world is going through the challenges of Covid- 19, therefore, selling all food could cause us a big problem, we must try our best to reserve our food until next season, and when we decide to sell a portion of what we have reaped, it should be sold at higher price," advised the incumbent President.

The Head of State insisted to Sengerema residents and Tanzanians in general that they should avoid being tempted to sell their food.

"We have been able to produce enough food because we did not impose lockdown in this country during tough times of the outbreak of Covid-19," he said.

Earlier, President Magufuli who is on election campaigns in Lake Zone regions asked wananchi to vote for him in the October 28 polls, promising to bring more socio-economic changes.

He said in the past five years, the government has managed to improve infrastruc ture, health services, connect electricity to a number of villages and improve the education sector.

He said in the coming five years, his government will construct a 34km tarmac road from Sengerema-Katunguru to Kamanga ferry.

Dr Magufuli also promised to construct a number of roads in the district, saying good infrastructure was key to economic growth. He said the government is also continuing with the construction of the Kigongo- Busisi bridge, which is expected to be the longest bridge in East Africa and Central with the length of 3.3km at the cost of 700bn/-.

"We are doing all these for a purpose of bringing both social and economic changes. With this bridge, Tanzanians will benefit by improving their economies," he noted.

President Magufuli added that his government has succeeded to connect electricity to more than 9000 villages countrywide.

Dr Magufuli also promised to facilitate the construction of cotton ginneries and other industries in the area.

Earlier, Sengerema parliamentary candidate, Hamis Tabasamu asked Dr Magufuli to approve Sengerema to become a town council if elected in the October polls.

He said for the first time Sengerema has witnessed the construction of a district hospital, 45 years after the establishment of the district.

Mr Tabasamu said Sengerema has a total of 142,000 voters, who are ready to vote for Dr Magufuli next month.