Nigeria: Obaseki'll Defeat Ize-Iyamu, Others With People's Power At Poll - Akemokue

9 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)

An ardent supporter of Governor Godwin Obaseki and publisher of Bullets of the Harmless Rabbit, Lukman Akemokue, has said the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Osagie Ize-Iyamu and others will face defeat in the hands of well-meaning Edo people at the poll, come September 19, noting that Governor Obaseki's victory is sacrosanct.

Akemokue, who spoke to journalists in Benin City, said the PDP gubernatorial candidate is not contesting against Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC but Oshiomhole.

According to him, "Obaseki is not contesting against Ize-Iyamu but Oshiomhole, a desperate and ruthless godfather who wants to seize the treasury of Edo State at all cost. But, I tell you that Obaseki and his office will be preserved by Edo people because his performance in the last three years and nine months will earn him reelection.

"We will continue to pray and support him in his drive to make Edo a better place for all of us. By the time he is done, he will become a brand that every person will be looking for. We will not allow Oshiomhole to kill and destroy him for us."

He continued: "Obaseki has performed beyond the expectations of the majority of Edo people and will be reelected. He doesn't make noise but is only interested in the result, unlike Oshiomhole who enjoys glorification.

While Obaseki was the head of the economic team, the entire programmes Oshiomhole boasted about were his ideas. Obaseki is brimming with ideas and passionate about the people and development of the state. When you spend some time with Obaseki, there is no way you will not leave there with workable and realistic ideas."

