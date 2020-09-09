Nigeria: #BBNaija - Kiddwaya Will Share N85m Between Erica, Charity If He Wins - Dad, Terry Waya

9 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

Terry Waya, father of Big Brother Naija housemate, Kiddwaya, will prevail on his son to give half of the money to Erica and the other half to charity if he wins.

Terry said this in a video interview with journalist, Dele Momodu on Tuesday when he was speaking on how he felt about Erica's disqualification.

According to him, "Erica is a wonderful person. She is nice. Really it is not my business about what is happening between her and my son because I cannot force anybody on my son but to me as a human being, she is a wonderful person. She has a very good heart and really if my son should win this, I will make sure that he gives her half of his winning and the rest half to charity."

Erica was disqualified for the following offences; pouring water on the Head of House bed in order to stop Prince, her deputy, from sleeping on it, peeping through the camera window and trying to confront the production team, threatening to kill Laycon outside the house and soliciting for votes while discussing with Kiddwaya.

Prior to this, she was already on two strikes, the implication being that just one more would send her packing from the reality TV show.

VANGUARD

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
New DR Congo President Tshisekedi Moving to Act on Security

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.