Libya: Arrangements for Return of 160 Illegal Stranded From Libya

8 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Secretary-General of the Sudanese Working Abroad Organ, Dr. Mecain Hamed Terrab, has affirmed that arrangements have been completed for the return of 160 people trapped in illegal immigration in Libya, in coordination with the International Organization for Migration in Khartoum.

He noted in a statement to (SUNA) that the transitional government is keen to help any Sudanese stuck abroad to return home, revealing plans and strategy for the organ after the stage of the Corona pandemic, including the comfortable return of workers abroad in addition to implementing many projects and assistance for returnees with the aim of achieving their integration into society after return.

He pointed to the preparation of small projects in addition to a number of projects submitted by GIAD and Zadna groups and microfinance institutions for support and motivation.

He added that the organ is currently reviewing all expatriates rights in lands and projects in new and effective ways that benefit the expatriate, pointing out that the organ supports the expatriate with all capabilities and in a better way.

He said that the organ has succeeded in receiving more than 30,000 stranded people, and only a group remains in the UAE and Lebanon, who they are not stranded, but illegal immigrant, stressing the organ's readiness to cooperate with the competent authorities to work for their return.

