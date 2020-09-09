Sudan: Foreign Affairs Forms Committee to Confront Effects of Floods and Torrents

8 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has formed today, a committee to confront the effects of the torrents and floods, headed by Ambassador Mohiuddin Salem, in line with the declaration of a state of emergency in the country by the Security and Defense Council.

The committee is concerned with the mobilization and coordination of external support to face the effects of floods with the diplomatic missions abroad, foreign embassies, international and regional organizations accredited to Sudan and other relevant bodies.

