Sudan: Director of Civil Defense - Disaster Reduced By Coordination

Khartoum — The Director of the General Administration of Civil Defense, Major General Ahmed Omer Saeed, affirmed that the administration was able to reduce the size of the floods expected as a result of the great coordination on the crisis management with the relevant authorities.

He noted in a press conference with the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources today evening at the SUNA's Forum, that his administration has monitored the levels and set focal points in areas of fragility with preparations to deal with cases of shelter and damage, and intervened to evacuate the elderly, and the handicapped.

He called on the state to urgently take practical steps, develop lasting treatments, enact legislation to prevent housing in riverbeds and valleys, revision of the planning process, and the transfer of citizens living in the flood areas to safe areas, referring to previous decisions to transfer Tokar and 43 other villages to safety zones that have been stalled due to the citizen's attachment to these areas, which led to the repetition of the consequences of the disaster.

He asserted dissatisfaction over the services provided due to the lack of capabilities, regarding what has been taken to save the antiquities in Al-Bajrawiya area, he assured that teams have been dispatched to the area working with high efficiency and are still present to prevent the floods from reaching the antiquities.

He pointed to the precautions to prevent flood water from reaching Touttie Island, indicating that it has been provided with one million sacks, equivalent to 60% of the efforts made by the civil defense.

Regarding the Sudanese certificate exams, the Director of the General Administration of Civil Defense stressed that there is no problem in the buildings and that the examination centers are prepared, but there are some difficulties regarding the students' access to the examination centers in some areas in Sudan.