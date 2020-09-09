Sudan: Abyei Supervisory Chief Meets UNICFA New Commander

Khartoum — The Chairman of the Joint Supervisory Committee for Abyei Area, Major General Ezz Eddin Osman Mohamed Al-Sheikh, received today at the headquarters of the Supervisory Committee in Khartoum, the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) new commander, Mr. Kvialo Amdi, in the presence of the leaders of the units of the UNICFA mission forces.

Major General Ezz Eddin noted in a press statement that the meeting discussed the security situation, the future and the challenges facing the Abyei area after the new leadership of the UNICFA mission.

The Chairman of the Joint Supervisory Committee for the Abyei Area stated that he provided comprehensive enlightenment on all the incidents and problems facing the area, and stressed the importance of building trust between UNICFA and the local community.

He indicated that the meeting has discussed the role of UNICFA in the capacity building process and the need to facilitate and protect the herders.

Pointing to the importance of resuming meetings of the joint committee between the two sides, stressing the cooperation of the supervisory committee with the UNICFA forces and its new leader, calling for more coordination, cooperation and consultation to achieve peaceful coexistence between the components of the Abyei community.

Major General Ezz Eddin asserted that the UNICFA commander promised to follow up all the problems facing the region, especially the incidents that happen from time to time, assuring Abyei community that the region will witness more security and stability in the coming period.