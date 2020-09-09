Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Police Director's Report On Overall Conditions in Kassala

8 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, met at his office today, the Director General of the Police Forces, Lieutenant General Ezz Eddin Sheikh Mansour, after his return from Kassala State, in the presence of Dr. Youssef Adam Al-Dahay, the Minister of Federal Government.

The Director General of the Police Forces has presented to the Prime Minister a report on the overall situation in Kassala state of following the incidents the city recently witnessed, he also informed him on the security plan set up, and the measures that had been taken to restore life to normal.

