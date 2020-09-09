Sudan: Ta'aishi Meets French Ambassador to Sudan

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Ta'aishi, met today at the Republican Palace, with the Ambassador of France to Sudan, Emmanuel Platman.

The meeting has discussed the peace process and the ongoing arrangements for the final signing of the peace agreement in Juba on the second of next October.

The meeting has also tackled France's willingness to support the peace process by urging those who have not yet joined the peace process to join it, and readiness of France to support the implementation of the peace agreement through the contributions of organizations working in the field of helping refugees and displaced persons.