Sudan: Ta'aishi Meets French Ambassador to Sudan

8 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Mohammed Hassan Al-Ta'aishi, met today at the Republican Palace, with the Ambassador of France to Sudan, Emmanuel Platman.

The meeting has discussed the peace process and the ongoing arrangements for the final signing of the peace agreement in Juba on the second of next October.

The meeting has also tackled France's willingness to support the peace process by urging those who have not yet joined the peace process to join it, and readiness of France to support the implementation of the peace agreement through the contributions of organizations working in the field of helping refugees and displaced persons.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.