Khartoum — The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, met in his office today, the Supreme Council for Sufism in Sudan.

In a press statement after the meeting, the representative of the Supreme Council for Sufism in Sudan, Dr. Abdul-Mahmoud Sheikh Bilal, said that they discussed with the Chairman of TSC the issues that concern citizens about religion and livelihood.