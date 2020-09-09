Egypt's Health Minister Arrives Khartoum Leading Medical Delegation

Khartoum — the Egyptian Minister of Health, Dr. Hala Zayed, heading a medical delegation, arrived in Khartoum today evening.

She was received at Khartoum Airport by the Acting Health Minister, Dr. Osama, Counselor Nader Zaki, the Chargé d'Affairs at the Egyptian Embassy in Khartoum, and Dr. Amal Al-Fateh Abdullah, Director of the Department of Global Health at the Federal Ministry of Health.

In a statement to SUNA, Counselor Nader Zaki, noted that Dr. Hala Zayed's visit comes within the framework of the air bridge, which had started last Sunday, at a rate of two planes every day, and which will continue until next Friday, in response to the Sudanese needs for confronting the effects of floods and torrents.

The Egyptian charge d'affaires added that the medical delegation accompanying the Minister of Health, consists of 20 doctors in various specialties, with nurses and specialists in epidemic control, adding that the delegation will work in four areas affected by torrents and floods to be determined by the Sudanese Ministry of Health and will continue for ten days.

Meanwhile, Dr. Amal Al-Fateh stressed that this support comes as an extension of the Egyptian government generous support to the people of Sudan during the pandemic, and now to face the effects of floods and torrents, adding that this support cemented the strong relations between the two countries.

The Director of the World Health Department at the Federal Ministry of Health revealed that the two health ministers will hold tomorrow a session of talks to discuss the health situation in Sudan and the future of the health partnership between the two countries.