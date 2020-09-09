Namibia: Nakathila Waiting for a Title Shot

Namibian boxing promoter Nestor Tobias is hopeful that Jeremiah Nakathila will get a world title shot soon, despite being kept waiting WBO for close to two years now.

Nakathila became the number two contender for the WBO junior lightweight title in March 2019, but since then has been left kicking his heels as events outside his control saw him dropping down the order.

In June last year, the former WBO featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez vacated his title and moved up a weight and according to WBO rules became the number one challenger for the junior lightweight title, which was won by Jamel Herring of the United States the previous month.

Two months ago, however, Shakur Stevenson of the United States, who won the WBO featherweight title that was vacated by Valdez, also decided to move up in weight and has now been installed as the number one challenger for Herring's title, with Nakathila dropping down to number three on the rankings.

In a recent interview with boxingscene.com Tobias was clearly frustrated by the move.

"We understand that champions moving up need to become mandatory challengers, but we did this when Valdez moved up who is now currently ranked number one, and now it is Stevenson and we have to make way for him again. Quite frankly it's demotivating and we hope that the WBO sees it the way we do and does justice to Nakathila, because if this trend continues he will never be able to fight for the title, because every new champion will have to do a voluntary defence first, then mandatory, and that sets you two years back which is a very long time," he was quoted as saying.

Last Saturday, Herring retained his WBO junior lightweight title after his opponent Jonathan Oquendo of Puerto Rico was disqualified for a headbutt that opened a bad cut on Herring's right eyebrow. That was a voluntary title defence, but after the fight Herring said he wanted to face former two-time world champion Carl Frampton in another voluntary fight in his next fight. Tobias on Tuesday, however, said that would not be possible.

"The WBO last month gave Herring five months, in other words till January 2021 to have a mandatory fight, and there's no way he can have another voluntary fight before then because his eye must first heal.

"I contacted the WBO to air my concerns and they sent me a letter confirming that Herring has to do his mandatory fight by January 2021. I just hope that Jeremiah will get his fair chance, because it's difficult for boxers here in Africa to get on the world rankings and into the limelight," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To compound matters, Stevenson is not very keen to fight Herring, according to Tobias.

"Herring and Stevenson have the same promoter and there are now reports circulating that Stevenson does not feel comfortable to fight Herring. But if he is the mandatory challenger he must fight him and we will push the WBO to make sure it takes place," he said.

"We must pressurise them now because this is our biggest opportunity. If Herring fights Stevenson then Nakathila will become the mandatory challenger and will get a shot at the world title," he added.

With Namibia still in lockdown, Nakathila has not been in action since November last year, and Tobias said he hoped that contact sport will be allowed to resume soon.

"It's been difficult to remain active here due to the lockdown and we just hope that we can resume contact sport when the government makes its next announcement. If we get the green light I will try and organise a fight against an up and coming local boxer so that Nakathila can remain active and so that he can keep his world ranking."

Tobias said he would try and organise more local fights for some of his other top boxers like Harry Simon Junior, Nathanael Sebastian, Walter Kautondokwa, Charles Shimina, Josef Bernard junior, Onesmus Nekundi and Immanuel Mungandjera and Philllipus Nghitumbwa.

"Our boxers are still training on their own, but they will need some time to get ready, so they will need to work on their conditioning and do sparring. But we must first wait for the government to make a call," he said.