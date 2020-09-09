Rwanda: City of Kigali Mulls New Landfill in Masaka

Currently Kigali city is inhabited by 1.6m residents and they are set to increase to 3.8 million by 2050 triggering the increase of waste.

The City of Kigali is conducting a feasibility study aimed at setting up a new landfill in Masaka sector, Kicukiro district.

The development was revealed to The New Times by Marie Solange Muhirwa, City of Kigali's Chief of Urban Planning, on the sidelines of last week's launch of the new Kigali city master plan.

The move, she said, is in line with responding to the needs of the increasing population in Kigali.

Currently, Kigali is inhabited by 1.6m residents and they are set to increase to 3.8 million by 2050, triggering the increase of waste.

There are 1,778 people per square kilometre currently that will increase to 5,243 people per square kilometre, the master plan study shows.

This means that 450 tonnes of waste collected from 1.6 million people currently will have also doubled by 2050.

"Feasibility studies are going on to establish a new landfill in Masaka. Then after the study, there will be a decision if Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC) will manage it on their own or if it will hire an investor," she said.

She said that the master plan recommends sustainable waste management with modern landfills that must be turned into other revenues.

She added that the central sewage system will also help to manage liquid waste but it is yet to be constructed as an expropriation exercise is being assessed.

"The study on a central sewage system was completed and we are conducting another study to know the cost of properties that will be affected by the sewage system," she said.

Nduba landfill still a threat

In 2018, Members of the parliamentary Public Accounts Committee tasked the City of Kigali to urgently fix issues surrounding Nduba landfill.

So far the lonely landfill in Kigali seems to be full and remains a threat.

For the past many years, the City of Kigali and WASAC have been seeking an investor to generate revenue from Nduba landfill but none has been found yet.

"We are seeking to generate energy and fertilizers from Nduba landfill," Muhirwa said.

However, Aimé Muzola, the Director General of WASAC, said they are yet to get investors generating revenues from Nduba landfill.

"We are yet to get an investor to generate revenues from the landfill. We are conducting a feasibility study of how it will be done. The study had to be completed in November, 2020 but the impact of Covid-19 might delay it up to more three months," he told The New Times.

He explained that after completing the study, they will seek implementers.

"The study is looking at the whole waste management chain in the city from homes/buildings to modern landfill with all associated treatment technologies," he said.

Rwanda seeks to invest $28 million in extraction and utilization of gas landfills (LFG) for power generation which will then reduce methane gas emissions in the air.

The country also seeks to invest $8 million in setting up Waste-to-energy (WtE) plants in Kigali.

The Ministry of ICT and Innovation has also started the search for a firm to implement a smart system for waste management in Kigali city.

The proposed project will feature smart dustbins and smart waste stations.