Morocco: Spain Stresses 'Positive Value' of Inter-Libyan Dialogue At Morocco's Initiative

Madrid — The Kingdom of Spain highlighted, Tuesday, "the positive value" of the inter-Libyan dialogue launched at the initiative of Morocco to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Libya.

"Spain recognizes the positive value of these dynamics, such as the meeting between representatives of the Parliament and the High Council of State in Morocco, which contribute to strengthening political dialogue and national reconciliation between the different Libyan parties," the diplomatic information Office under the Spanish ministry of Foreign Affairs told MAP.

"Spain considers that the solution to the Libyan conflict can only be political and necessarily between Libyans, without foreign interference," added the same source.