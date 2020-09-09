Morocco: Italy Commends Morocco's Commitment to Political Solution to Libyan Crisis

Rome — The Italian ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday commended Morocco's commitment to find a political solution to the crisis in Libya.

"We commend Morocco's commitment to achieve a political solution to the crisis in Libya," said the Italian ministry of Foreign Affairs in a message on Twitter, hailing the Kingdom's efforts to restore stability in this country.

The Italian ministry stressed, in this regard, that the dialogue sessions that brought together in Bouznika members of the High Council of State and the Libyan Parliament represent another contribution to the process aimed at restoring stability in the country under the aegis of the United Nations.

Previously, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Italian Chamber of Deputies hailed Morocco's efforts in the inter-Libyan dialogue.

"The launch in Bouznika, under the sponsorship of Morocco and with the agreement of the United Nations, of talks between the representatives of the government of Tripoli and the Parliamentary Assembly of Tobruk is an important step forward in fostering the ceasefire and starting a process with a view to a political solution to the Libyan crisis," said Piero Fassino, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Italian Chamber of Deputies.

"The Bouznika talks constitute a precious opportunity which must be seized and supported by all those who pursue, like Italy and the European Union, the objective of a political solution guaranteeing peace, stability and security for Libya and the Mediterranean," Fassino added in a statement.