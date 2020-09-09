Rwanda Hosts AGRF 2020

8 September 2020
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Tuesday — Prime Minister Dr. Edouard Ngirente officiated the Opening Ceremony of the 10th Edition of Africa Green Revolution Summit 2020, taking place, in a hybrid model, at the Kigali Convention Centre. Organised under the leadership of H.E. President Paul Kagame, this year's summit is themed "Feed the Cities, Grow the Continent: Leveraging Urban Food Markets to Achieve Sustainable Food Systems in Africa."

In his opening remarks, Prime Minister Ngirente said that the urban food markets present the largest and fastest growing commercial opportunity to African farmers, mainly smallholder ones. Dr. Ngirente added that Africa needs not only to increase agricultural production, but also to address infrastructural and food safety challenges to cope with the fast growing urban food demand.

The Summit comes at a time when Africa is faced with several challenges that include climate change, malnutrition, poverty, emergence of pests such as desert locusts and fall armyworms and now coronavirus. The AGRF Summit will inspire and call for the adoption of concrete action and commitments from governments, the private sector, farmers and processors, and other stakeholders in the agriculture and food systems sector.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tenth Annual Summit of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF), which brings together over thousands of delegates from governments, the civil society, the private sector, research community and development partners will be held virtually from 8 - 11 September 2020 and will be co-hosted by the Government of Rwanda and the AGRF Partners Group.

Copyright © 2020 Government of Rwanda.

