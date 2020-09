Tunis/Tunisia — Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi met on Tuesday evening at the Government Palace in Kasbah with Secrtary-General of the Echaab movement Zougheir Maghzaoui, who was accompanied by MP representing the movement Haykel Mekki.

The meeting fits into consultation between the government and parliamentary blocs to further improve the political climate and discuss a number of issues of common concern," the Prime Ministry said in a statement.