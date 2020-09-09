Nigeria: Ogun Grants All Students Automatic Promotion As Schools Set to Reopen

The Ogun State Government has announced September 21 as the reopening date of schools in the state.

The new students who will be resuming for the first time after the nationwide closure in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will join students in SS3 who are currently writing the West African School Certificate Examination.

The state government announced that all students had been given automatic promotion to the next class, including automatic placement for primary 6 students in public primary schools into JSS1 of public secondary schools.

The students will be resuming in their new classes for the first term of 2020/2021 academic session.

Exemption

Meanwhile, early Child Care Development and Education classes, comprising pupils of 3-5 years, will not be resuming in public schools until the next phase of schools' reopening.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to <a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/dabiodunMFR">Governor Dapo</a> Abiodun, Kunle Somorin.

He also announced that this second phase of the reopening of schools is extended to all classes in primary and secondary schools, Technical and Vocational Colleges, and Tertiary Institutions.

However, as part of the efforts to meet the COVID-19 guidelines for school operations, the school hours are staggered as follows for public schools.

"- Primary 1 to primary 38.00am to 11.00am

- Primary 4 to Primary 612.00noon to 3.00pm

- JSS 1 to JSS3 8.00am to 11.00am

- SS1 to SS3 12.00noon to 3.00pm

- Technical and Vocational will operate their normal school hours of 8.00am to 2.00pm."

Measures

With the new guidelines, private schools are expected to take necessary measures to meet the COVID-19 protocols for physical distancing, among other requirements.

Tertiary institutions are allowed to commence reopening from September 21as may be determined by their respective Management.

Mr Somorin further stated that primary 6 students who seek placement into the state-owned boarding schools will sit for the Common Entrance Examination on Saturday, 12 September, 2020.

Provision of sick bays / isolation rooms in schools, training and designation of some teachers as first line responders, use of face masks, suspension of assemblies, regular check of body temperature with infrared thermometers amongst other measures have been made compulsory for the schools.

"Our approach to COVID-19 pandemic management has been deliberate, methodical, focused, inclusive and carefully balanced between life and livelihood and this has manifested in the steps we have adopted to the reopening of schools, ensuring safety of our children whilst minimising disruption in their education. The guidelines are applicable to all schools in the state whether private or public," he noted.

According to Mr Somorin, "the governor has directed the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to provide all public schools with the required items to meet the guidelines. Private school owners are enjoined to follow suit".