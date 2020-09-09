Liberia: Essence, Richelieu Dennis Did Not Engage in 'Toxic Workplace Behavior, Prove Finds

8 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

New York — A probe by two law firms has dismissed allegations obtained in an essay by Black Female Anonymous suggesting that Essence and its owner, Richelieu Dennis engaged in behavior that contributed to a toxic workplace.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Morgan, Lewis & Bockius conducted a review of the workplace issues, including sexual harassment raised in the anonymous post against Mr. Dennis,

the owner and chairman of Essence Ventures, the parent company of the magazine and Essence Communications.

The anonymous essay published cited an "abusive work culture" in which bullying and sexual harassment were common.

The essay, titled "The Truth About Essence," was published on the digital platform Medium under the byline Black Female Anonymous, which has identified itself as a group of former and current Essence employees. The essay was part of an online campaign that includes Twitter and Instagram accounts and a change.org petition, which has collected more than 2,000 signatures.

Dennis, a Liberian-born businessman acquired the magazine in 2018.

Following the allegations, Mr. Dennis, in an effort to ensure total transparency and the confidence of employees and the community, asked the organization to initiate a thorough and independent workplace review by the two recognized law firms beginning. "I will always welcome truth and look forward to addressing any workplace issues that may be identified as a result that may be identified as a result of the review," Mr. Dennis said in July.

The Essence owner then named Caroline Wanga as the new Chief Growth Officer and interim CEO, tasked with the responsibility of overseeing the process as well as providing the business with the focus it needed during the controversy.

Contrary to what had earlier been reported, Dennis clarified in July that he never resigned his position as CEO. "I did not step down/resign as CEO of ESSENCE because I never served as its CEO, interim or otherwise. Rather, I operated as an owner to keep the business functioning after the departure of the long-time CEO in March during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic(which caused the CEO search we'd launched in March to be paused."

Dennis dismissed the allegations from the start, insisting in a statement in July that when he acquired the magazine two years ago after more than a decade of being owned by Time Inc., he was fully aware that it would require a major cultural and business overhaul and significant investment to make sure that the publication which has been a beacon of Black culture in America could survive and flourish - and we are on our way. "We did not acquire ESSENCE because it was the best financial decision, but because it was the best cultural one", the entrepreneur said in an Instagram Post this week, addressing the controversy stemming from allegations that he fostered a culture of sexual harassment and poisonous environment at the magazine."

Mr. Dennis says ESSENCE has been the Place where Black women and communities have consistently been uplifted, celebrated, and empowered, and that's always something worth fighting for, investing in, and building up. Thus, he would never tolerate or harbor such conditions as have been alleged. Dennis said: "I wanted to clarify that an anonymous blog post last week included a number of allegations against ESSENCE that we refute. This includes an accusation that I have engaged in sexual harassment- I have not."

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria First Lady Up In Arms at Daughter's Wedding Cartoon
Erica Disqualified, Lucy Evicted from Big Brother House
ECOWAS Summit Gives Mali Junta a Deadline

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.