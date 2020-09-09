Liberia: Unity Party Gets New Leadership

9 September 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberian Entrepreneur and politician, Amin Modad

Liberian entrepreneur, Amin Modad, has been elected new chairman of the former ruling Unity Party (UP) following a mini convention at the party's headquarters on September 8, 2020.

Mr. Modad defeated George Wisner and Senator Conmany Wesseh with 34 votes out of 54 delegates who participated in the election process.

A few months ago Modad expressed his interest in the chairmanship of the former ruling party, proffering his vision to bring his entrepreneurial and organizational expertise to uplift the party to new heights as elections draw closer.

Modad, apart from the Bella Casa Hotel, owns the Atlantic Foods Company, and Atlantic Construction & Energy.

The Unity Party's former senatorial Candidate in the 2019 by-election in Grand Cape Mount County, Dabah Varpilah, obtained the position of Senior Vice Chairman against Lafayette Giddings.

For the Secretary-General position, Mo Ali emerged victorious, defeating Amos Tweh and Jaye Kabbah Kollie. Mr. Tweh, who was recently dismissed at the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC) for his loyalty to his political party, previously served as the chair of UP's Youth League.

Mr. Ali, who was an executive member of the Collaborating Political Parties, resigned a day before his election as a Secretary-General to his party.

A statement of commendation from the CPP Solidarity Brigade to the newly elected officials of the UP praised the election process and wished the officials well as they go ahead in the discharge of their duties.

