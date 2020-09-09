Nigeria: Anambra Ministry of Education Approves Gradual Reopening of Schools

8 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The Ministry of Basic Education in Anambra has approved gradual reopening of schools in the state, in line with the ministry's approved timetable for the completion of the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Nwabueze Nwankwo, announced this on Monday in a statement in Awka.

Mr Nwankwo stated that though the third term would be short, schools were expected to make maximum use of the time, in addition to the various e-platform teaching.

"We expect that the Anambra teaching on air will continue as a back up to cover all the lost ground in the last six months," he stated.

He added that through its various platforms, the ministry would continue with the phased reopening of schools, in addition to watching the health of the students.

The ministry urged parents to provide their children and wards with hand sanitisers and face masks to ensure their safety.

It also charged the managements of the schools to respect all the <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/412377-coronavirus-nigeria-records-19-new-deaths-as-daily-infections-reduce.html">COVID-19</a> precautionary measures put in place to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic with the resumption of schools.

The ministry promised to publish a schedule for the state-organised examinations.

It stated that the Junior Secondary School Three students in all the schools in Anambra had resumed normal academic classes, adding that other classes would resume on September 14.

(<a target="_blank" href="http://nannews.ng">NAN</a>)

