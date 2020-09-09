Liberia: Sen. Saah Joseph Says Nimbaians Should Snub Pres. Weah in 2023 If He Doesn't Pave Ganta-Southeastern Corridor

9 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Franklin Doloquee

Ganta — Montserrado County's Senator, Saah Joseph has told the people of vote-rich Nimba County to not vote for the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) in 2023 if the Weah-led Government fails to pave the Ganta to Zwedru Road by the end of its six-year mandate.

Senator Joseph said the road project is one of the government's top priorities, and with the level of engagement ongoing, he was confident the project will be completed before the 2023 presidential election.

The Montserrado County Senator, who chairs the Senate Committee on Executive, spoke recently in Ganta, Nimba County, where he had gone to represent President George Weah at a program marking the induction ceremony of members of the Board of Trustees of the Prince Y. Johnson Polytechnic University.

"The People of Nimba County voted massively for the CDC and we will not allowed you people to suffer from bad road conditions," he said.

During the 2017 presidential election, Nimba County voted massively for then Senator Weah and the CDC. The votes, which were inspired by the County's favorite son, Senator Prince Y. Johnson's endorsement of the CDC was pivotal in propelling the party to victory.

Senator Joseph acknowledged that the President and the party appreciate the level of support from the people of Nimba during the 2017 elections and vowed the CDC-led government will do all in its power to address the road problem which the county and the southeast have been grappling with for years.

The Ganta-Tappita corridor has been a top priority for the Weah-government. Massive negotiations between the Government and the World Bank were well underway for its commencement when COVID-19 struck.

Senator Joseph's bold statement comes amid reports of series of meetings of top ranking government officials aimed at fine-tuning lingering issues relating to the Ganta to Tappita Road and the RIA road project.

The officials, FrontPageAfrica gathered include Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathaniel McGill, Finance and Development Planning Minister, Samuel Tweah, Monrovia City Mayor Jefferson Koijee and Public Works Minister Mobutu before he fell sick.

The source explained that there were some issues relating to the procurement process which had not met the World Bank approval warranted urgent attention.

Said the source: "It was Minister Mobutu, in fact who suggested the meeting and said it was necessary that we come up with a plan to address the unresolved issues the World Bank had raised relating to the Ganta-Tappita and the RIA road projects."

Meanwhile, Senator Joseph called on the Government to render budgetary support to the PYJ Polytechnic University in order to build the capacities of more young people of the county and country at large.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

