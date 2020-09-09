Liberia: Harris Family Honors U.S. Pilot Son's Memory On Death First Anniversary

California — The family of the late Lorenzo A. Harris Sr. Tuesday, September 7th on his death first anniversary honored him with memorial prayers held at his grave in Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego, California, United States of America.

Relatives, friends and sympathizers worldwide who could not be at the prayer service joined the family electronically and expressed their love for Lorenzo. Some of his friends paid tribute and described him as loving, affectionate, honest and a dearest son, father, brother and friend every parent, child, sibling and friend would wish to have as their own.

The late Harris' life was cut short at 48 years old on September 7 last year, as a result of a tragic plane crash that occurred near Henderson Airfield, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Affectionately known as Dad, Big brother, Uncle Lorenzo, Strong, Butuu and Boss, Harris' passing at such a young age greatly shocked his parents, children, siblings, relatives and friends. They are still grieving his death.

A 20-year retired veteran of the United States Navy, Harris was awarded the honors of five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals; six Good Conduct Medals; a National Defense Service Medal; Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal; Iraq Campaign Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal; Armed Forces Medal; Rifleman Marksman Ribbon; Pistol Shot Sharpshooter Ribbon; Seabee Combat Warfare Specialist Medal; and Enlisted Expeditionary Warfare Specialist medal.

During his 20-year stay in the Navy, Harris served on multiple tours of duty in many parts of the world including Iraq where he had five tours of duty.

Following his honorably retirement from the US Navy, Harris became a pilot and worked as flight instructor at the California Flight Academy, San Diego, California. At the flight academy he trained a number of pilots who highly rated and lauded his professionalism. Harris earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautics from the Embryriddle Aeronautical University, United States and completed aviation training at the California Flight Academy, San Diego California.

The late Lorenzo A. Harris Sr. hailed from Liberia and was a member of the Presbyterian Church. He is survived by his parents Richelieu B. Harris Sr. and Malia Harris; four children Keivon, Lorenzo Jr., David and Lorene Harris; 5 siblings, Reuben, Eliza, Elizabeth, Richelieu, Jr. and Malia; Ex-wife Shiawana Turner; several uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins; the Harris, Hoff, Johnson, Deensie, Smith, Greene, Browne, McDonald, Addo, Tucker and Sidibe families; a host of relatives and friends in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d'Ivoire.

MAY LORENZO'S SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE AND LIGHT PERPETUAL SHINE ON HIM.