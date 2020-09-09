Malawi: Nankhumwa Hails Tonse Government for Promoting National Unity

Lilongwe — Leader of the opposition in parliament, Kondwani Nankhumwa has commended the Tonse Alliance government for showing interest in promoting unity in the country through establishment of Ministry of Civic Education and National Unity.

He made the remarks on Monday in parliament when he was responding to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) which was delivered on Friday in parliament by President Lazarus Chakwera under the theme Restoring warmth to the heart of Africa.

Nankhumwa said over the past years there has been lack of unity among people in the country hence Tonse Aliance governments gesture to promote unity has come at a right time.

"Over the past years we have seen lack of unity among people in the country whereby there have been a lot of issues concerning regionalism and tribalism.

"But now I am happy to see the Tonse Alliance government showing interest in addressing this issue and their gesture has come at a right time," Nankhumwa said.

He asked President Chakwera to continue implementing initiatives aimed at promoting peace and unity in the country.

"My call to the president is that, he should take a step further in promoting peace and unity in our country, currently he has done a very good thing by establishing a ministry responsible for national unity which is being led by Timothy Mtambo.

"However there is a lot which needs to be done and this include formation of clear policy that would help to visibly address issues of unity in the country by clearing the rubble of regionalism and tribalism," he said.

The leader of the opposition also advised political leaders from both government and opposition side to take matters of national unity seriously, if the country has to develop for the better.

Speaking to journalists in Mzuzu after being appointed as the Minister of Civic Education and National Unity in July, 2020, Timothy Mtambo said his ministry is committed to promoting unity among people in the country.